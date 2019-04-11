RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: CSK look to find balance in away matches

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings have been flawless when it comes to playing at home. They have played four matches at Chepauk and won all four having figured out how to use the players effectively on the slow surface. In the two matches they’ve played away, Delhi proved to be an easier task, but in Mumbai they were found short. Now, CSK go on a four game away run and would look to find a perfect team balance for it.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals’ squad has shown promise but not been clinical enough to see the side home. They’ve played five matches and lost four for a miserable start to the tournament. Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat need to step up and make themselves count a bit more to see RR move up from here. Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have been the consistent performers but the team needs more players to fire to get some much-needed wins.