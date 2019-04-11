RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: CSK look to find balance in away matches

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK LIVE: Rajasthan Royals played Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings have been flawless when it comes to playing at home. They have played four matches at Chepauk and won all four having figured out how to use the players effectively on the slow surface. In the two matches they’ve played away, Delhi proved to be an easier task, but in Mumbai they were found short. Now, CSK go on a four game away run and would look to find a perfect team balance for it.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals’ squad has shown promise but not been clinical enough to see the side home. They’ve played five matches and lost four for a miserable start to the tournament. Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat need to step up and make themselves count a bit more to see RR move up from here. Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have been the consistent performers but the team needs more players to fire to get some much-needed wins.

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League where Match 25 will witness Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur. Its an extremely important game for both teams. Rajasthan need wins to help themselves along in the points table while CSK look to lay the groundwork with four away matches in a row now.

SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

