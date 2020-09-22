IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 RR vs CSK Live Streaming: MS Dhoni-led CSK will take on RR in their second match. (File Photo/CSK)

IPL 2020 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After securing a convincing five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in season opener, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would look to maintain the winning momentum in their tie against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. CSK would hope for another blistering show from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plesis, who started their campaign on a great note.

For Rajasthan, all eyes will be on newly recruited Robin Uthappa who will be playing his first-game since the Covid-19 hiatus. Sanju Samson and India U-19 skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal would also look to do the same. However, Steve Smith’s inclusion in the playing XI still remains uncertain as he is yet to recover completely from his concussion injury. Rajasthan Royals’ swashbuckling opener Jos Buttler won’t feature in the match tonight and this might hurt the side, especially if Smith is not picked in the playing XI.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being held?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The live streaming of match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch LIVE UPDATES from the match here at indianexpress.com.

