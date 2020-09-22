IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Can Rajasthan outplay Chennai?

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score: Rajasthan will take on Chennai on Tuesday.

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings would look to maintain the winning momentum when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2020 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis were in great touch in CSK’s win against Mumbai Indians in the season opener and the team would hope for a similar show from them in the clash tonight. Meanwhile, their opponent RR are playing their first match of the season and would look to make a positive return with the help of U19 stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi. However, the team would miss the English pair of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.