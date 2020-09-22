IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Can Rajasthan outplay Chennai?

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings would look to maintain the winning momentum when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2020 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis were in great touch in CSK’s win against Mumbai Indians in the season opener and the team would hope for a similar show from them in the clash tonight. Meanwhile, their opponent RR are playing their first match of the season and would look to make a positive return with the help of U19 stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi. However, the team would miss the English pair of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.
Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the IPL 2020 season. While Steve Smith will hope to start the season on a positive note in the absence of their foreign stars, MS Dhoni will aim to build the momentum for the rest of the season. In 22 matches between the two teams, CSK lead with 14 wins to 7 wins. Can RR provide an upset? Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.