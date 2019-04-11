RR vs CSK IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live in IST?

RR vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals will look to end Chennai Super Kings’ winning run when they host the defending champions on Thursday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has got off to a poor start in the tournament, having won just one of their five opening games. The side would hope to get a major morale boost by picking up a win against MS Dhoni’s side.

Advertising

CSK would enter the contest after a 7-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. The spinners Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and seamer Deepak Chahar has been the biggest strength of CSK, going into the fixture.

IPL 2019, RR VS CSK LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

When is RR vs CSK in Indian Premier League?

RR vs CSK match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Thursday, April 11, 2019. It is the 25th match of the tournament.

Where is RR vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

RR vs CSK in Indian Premier League will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Advertising

What time is RR vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

RR vs CSK match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

RR vs CSK match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between RR vs CSK?

RR vs CSK match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.