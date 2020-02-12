Royal Challengers Bangalore to get a new name after RCB’s social media accounts go blank

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) logos have been removed from its social media handles, including Facebook. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) logos have been removed from its social media handles, including Facebook.

Speculations about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being re-christened were rife on Wednesday evening after its social media handles went blank, including Twitter and Facebook.

While its Twitter account only read: Royal Challengers, the Facebook account was without a logo but had Bangalore in its name.

As per sources close to the franchise, talks are on regarding an official announcement of a new name. “Final rounds of talks are on and fans will get to know about it,” an official privy to information told the indianexpress.com

When asked whether the term ‘Bengaluru’ will be added to the name, he said,” Possibly yes. But nothing is final yet.”

RCB had recently inked a new a three-year sponsorship deal ahead of IPL 2020 with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. The Bangalore based franchise announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, popularly known as Muthoot Blue.

The partnership of title sponsor for RCB includes the “jersey-front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

Brand Value of each IPL team:

1. Chennai Super Kings – 534cr.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders – 473cr.

3. Mumbai Indians – 467cr.

4. Sun Risers Hyderabad – 423cr.

5. Delhi Capitals – 385cr.

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore – 361cr.

7. Rajasthan Royals – 308cr.

8. Kings XI Punjab – 296cr.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd