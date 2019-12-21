IPL RCB Team 2020 Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete players list, squad

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been the perennial entertainer in the lucrative T20 competition. (PTI/FilePhoto) Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been the perennial entertainer in the lucrative T20 competition. (PTI/FilePhoto)

IPL RCB Team 2020 Players List: Despite not winning a single IPL title in the previous editions, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been the perennial entertainer in the lucrative T20 competition. Even after having some of the best players in their camp and roping most of the talent during the auction, the Bangalore unit have failed to fire big and are often found languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Going through a rough patch, RCB have endured a difficult few years, finishing last in the league twice in three years. However, Kohli’s unit will look to change their fortunes in the next edition after acquiring new players from the market.

With Kohli and AB de Villiers in the line-up, RCB flaunt of a solid batting unit. Unlike the previous season, the team this time around would like to use Shivam Dube more after the 26-year-old showcased his hard-hitting abilities both in the domestic and international circuit.

Aaron Finch is another entrant to the big-hitting brigade. The opener was bought for Rs 4.4 crore. However, it will be interesting to see where he gets to bat with Devdutt Padikkal and Parthiv Patel in the side.

Challengers! Here’s your Bold Squad for #IPL2020.

Do you think we have it in us to go the distance this season? #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/AFL05YlCDy — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 20, 2019

Chris Morris was the most expensive buy for RCB in this season. Morris was roped in for Rs 10 crore, the third-most-expensive player in the auction. They also invested in overseas bowlers. Australia’s Kane Richardson for Rs 4 crore, Sri Lanka’s bowling all-rounder for Rs 50 lakh and surprisingly Dale Steyn for Rs 2 crore at the end of the auction.

They also invested in young talent Pavan Deshpande and Shahbaz Ahamad getting them for their base prices. Another surprise pick was Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Philippe. RCB got the in-form Australian for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The team released twelve players and on Thursday filled it up with newer additions.

Players released before auction: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar (and Dale Steyn, who was a mid-season replacement)

RCB current squad:

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch (4.4 cr)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson (4 cr), Dale Steyn (2 cr), Isuru Udana (50 lac)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris (10 cr), Pavan Deshpande (20 lac)

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe (20 lac), Shahbaz Ahamad (20 lac)

Also Read:

IPL MI Team 2020 Players List: Mumbai Indians complete players list, squad

IPL DC Team 2020 Players List: Delhi Capitals complete players list, squad

IPL RR Team 2020 Players List: Rajasthan Royals complete players list, squad

IPL KXIP Team 2020 Players List: Kings XI Punjab complete players list, squad

IPL CSK Team 2020 Players List: Chennai Super Kings complete players list, squad

IPL KKR Team 2020 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders complete players list, squad

IPL SRH Team 2020 Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete players list, squad

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd