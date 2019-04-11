Rohit Sharma misses out on Suresh Raina’s long-standing IPL record

With a few days to go for the World Cup squad selection and about two months for India’s first match at the extravaganza, Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare as he missed out on Mumbai Indians’ game against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The MI captain limped out of a training session a day prior with muscle spasm.

This is the first match Rohit has missed for Mumbai Indians in the IPL since he was traded in by the three-time champions in 2011 from the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. The last game he missed in the IPL goes way far back as against Chennai Super Kings on May 27, 2008.

Rohit has thus played 165 successive IPL games (32 for Deccan Chargers and 133 for Mumbai Indians). His 133 consecutive appearances for MI is second only to Suresh Raina’s 134 games for a single franchise (Chennai Super Kings).

MI released a statement on Rohit’s condition before the match got underway against KXIP. “Rohit Sharma had suffered right leg muscle spasm yesterday during training. Rohit has recovered significantly in past 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, Mumbai Indians management has decided to rest Rohit for one match,” the team management revealed in the statement.

Rohit had scored 118 runs in five matches so far in the tournament with 48 his highest score. In his absence, Kieron Pollard took over the captaincy duties and led MI to a thrilling three-wicket win. Siddhesh Lad replaced Rohit in the playing XI after a wait of five years to get a chance.

It was also the first time someone other than Rohit captained the Mumbai IPL franchise since Ricky Ponting did in 2013.