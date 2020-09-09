Watch: Rohit Sharma six breaks window of moving bus

Rohit Sharma in a Mumbai Indians practice session (Twitter/MIPaltan)

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is already hitting them big in the UAE, with less than two weeks to go before the highly anticipated start of the IPL 2020 season.

Rohit was seen in a video shared by MI hitting a 95-metre six that cleared the entire stadium and crashed into a moving bus which was passing by.

Rohit can be seen celebrating with a fist pump in the air.

“Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving bus,” Mumbai Indians wrote along with the video.

The IPL teams are now having practice sessions in the UAE — some of them under lights, like the one shared by Mumbai Indians — gearing up for the delayed season.

The season will start with the Mumbai franchise taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener on September 19.

