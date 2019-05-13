Watch: Rohit Sharma sings ‘Asli Hip Hop’, dances with Yuvraj Singh after IPL final win

After the tense final that ended with Mumbai Indians winning the Indian Premier League off the last delivery by one run, it was time for the cricketers to let their hair down. Captain Rohit Sharma tweeted about how special the victory was for the team, describing it as being ‘unreal’.

Unreal. That’s all I can say right now. This feeling is incalculable 💙 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/eVoW827RHh — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 13, 2019

The official handle of the Mumbai Indians also tweeted a video of the captain celebrating the team’s victory with teammates well after the presentation ceremony. The video shows Sharma singing along to the song ‘Asli Hip Hop’ by Ranveer Singh from the film Gully Boy and is joined by teammate and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who dances with him to the tune.

The video has been retweeted over 1000 times and has been liked over 7000 times.

Incidentally, the Gully Boy star had also tweeted his praise for the Mumbai Indians after the match:

What a dramatic finish! One of the best finals Ive seen! Watto looked like he was going to snatch it, but the Indians showed immense grit & fighting spirit! Champion squad! Four time Winners! Huge congratulations to the Paltan!🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵 #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final 🏏 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019

With the victory on Sunday, Rohit Sharma became the first player to win five IPL titles, with his first title coming back in 2009 with the defunct Deccan Chargers.

“It’s so tough to take one out of the five. You see IPL is a very tough tournament to win. So I am not going to pick one, because all those victories, all those finals that we won. One with DC and four with MI, we’ve had exceptional seasons. I can’t really pick one because every season has its own challenge. For me, all five, I will cherish and remember, and not pick one,” he told reporters.