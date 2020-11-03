Rohit Sharma returns after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says he is injured

Rohit Sharma, captain of MI, and Quinton de Kock open against SRH (Source: Sportzpics)

Hours after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that India opener Rohit Sharma is ‘injured at the moment’, the Mumbai Indians captain walked out in Sharjah Stadium for the side’s final match before playoffs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. (SRH vs MI Live Score, Live Updates)

Defending the selectors’ decision to leave Rohit out of India squad against Australia this month, Ganguly said in an interview to PTI, “Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him. He is the vice-captain of the national (limited-overs) team. We will have to assess him. I don’t know (when he can come back). He hasn’t played so far since the time he has got injured. We want him to recover. It’s the BCCI’s job to get their best players on the park. If he recovers, he plays.”

Rohit missed Mumbai’s last four matches after suffering a left hamstring injury while finishing a run at the end of the first of the two Super Overs. He had not been named in any of the three India squads that were announced last week for the Australia tour.

On Tuesday, a fit-again Rohit was back with the table-toppers while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were rested ahead of the play-offs.

Rohit Sharma at the toss! Yes there is a qualification at stake but this is huge news. All eyes on him and his fitness — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2020

One more meme on #RohitSharma playing today, BCCI will be feeling this. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/xiotOLnzqq — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) November 3, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field. David Warner’s side made one change, bringing in Priyam Garg in place of Abhishek Sharma.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd