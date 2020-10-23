IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma misses CSK clash due to hamstring in left leg

Rohit Sharma in a Mumbai Indians practice session (Twitter/MIPaltan)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg and missed out from taking part in the clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday night in Sharjah. The injury took place earlier this week and as per a statement released by the Mumbai franchise, the right-hand batsman has shown significant improvement in the course to recovery.

“Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” the statement read.

In his place, Kieron Pollard will take over the captaincy duties.

Meanwhile, CSK have made three changes replacing Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav with Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan and Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bowl.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c&w), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

