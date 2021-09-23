scorecardresearch
MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma scripts unique record in IPL history

Rohit Sharma missed Mumbai Indians' first match of the second leg of the IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 as a "precautionary measure".

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 23, 2021 8:32:25 pm
rohit sharma, rohit sharma recordMumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma in action against Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2021. (IPL)

Rohit Sharma became the first batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score 1000 runs against a single team during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The 34-year-old achieved the feat in the fourth over of MI’s innings.

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Updates

After hitting KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy for two consecutive boundaries, Rohit reached the landmark with a single towards the mid-wicket region.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner, with 943 runs against Punjab Kings and 915 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, is both second and third on the list. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli has scored 909 runs against Delhi Capitals.

At the end of the powerplay, MI were 56/0. The confident start by the defending champions marked the ninth time that Rohit and Quinton de Kock have opened the batting together for MI and made it through the powerplay unbeaten.

In the tenth over, Rohit was dismissed by Sunil Narine on 33.

Earlier, KKR opted to bowl first against MI. Although Rohit returned to lead Mumbai, all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not feature in his team’s playing XI.

Rohit missed MI’s first match of the second leg of the IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 as a “precautionary measure”.

MI are currently fourth on the points table with eight points from eight matches.

