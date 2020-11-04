Hamstring is absolutely fine: Rohit Sharma dispels injury worries

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, during match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. (BCCI/IPL)

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday dispelled all worries over his fitness and said that his “hamstring” is absolutely fine.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after Mumbai Indians lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets, Sharma said, “I was happy to be back, it’s been a while. I’m looking forward to playing few more games here, let’s see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely”.

The Mumbai Indians captain had missed the last four games. However, he returned to the playing XI on the day when after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that Rohit Sharma is ‘injured at the moment.’

Defending the selectors’ decision to leave Rohit out of the India squad against Australia this month, Ganguly had said that if Rohit does make a recovery then he will play for India.

Earlier, when asked about his fitness status at the toss, Rohit had said: “Looks like I’m fit and fine”. According to Mumbai Indians’ team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

Reflecting on the loss at the hands of Warner and his men, the MI skipper said, “Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things, it didn’t go our way,” he said.

“We knew dew was going to play a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn’t play good cricket today,” he observed.

“It’s a very funny format. It’s always nice to forget what has happened and focus on the present. They (Delhi) are a good side, so it will be a good challenge to face them,” Rohit added.

(With PTI inputs)

