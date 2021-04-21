Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for MI’s slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians catpain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

“Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20,” the IPL said in a statement.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, it was leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4/24) who spun a web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to 137/9 as Delhi chased the target with five balls to spare.