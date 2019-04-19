Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian to complete 8000 runs in T20 cricket

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the third Indian cricketer to complete 8000 runs in T20 cricket. During his side’s clash against Delhi Capitals, Rohit scored 30 off 22 balls before he was removed by Amit Sharma, who, on the other hand, became the first Indian to claim 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Before the match, Rohit needed just 12 runs to reach this milestone and the right-handed batsman faced no trouble in completing it. Rohit has amassed 4716 runs in 176 innings in IPL and is currently the third highest run scorer in the lucrative T20 league. Virat Kohli with 5226 runs leads the charts in the cash-rich league and Suresh Raina is second with 5192 runs.

Mumbai secured a comprehensive 40-run victory over Capitals to climb at the second spot in the points table. After electing to bat first, Mumbai got off to a good start as the opening duo of Rohit and Quinton de Kock added 57 runs for the first wicket. However, the visitors soon found themselves tottering at 104/4 in 15.1 overs but a 54-run stand between Pandya brothers helped Mumbai post 168/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Capitals got off to a decent a start as young Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 49 runs for the first wicket. However, the rest of the team except for Axar Patel crumbled in front of Mumbai bowlers as the hosts could only manage to fetch 128/9 in their 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar was the standout bowler for Mumbai as he picked three wickets and gave away 19 runs in his four overs quota.