MS Dhoni’s Roar of the Lion: ‘CSK don’t operate like a franchise, they operate like a family’

A day before the release of Hotstar special ‘Roar of the Lion’, Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO of Banijay Asia spoke on how the ‘greatest comeback story in recent times’ originated, adding that MS Dhoni is the voice of narration.

In an interview with medianews4u, Dhar said that the story originated with Dhoni and the side working on their comeback after Chennai received a two-year ban for match-fixing. “This was actually a story that originated with Mahi; almost a year ago, actually, before last year’s IPL, because that truly was the year when Mahi and team were working on the comeback of Chennai Super Kings.”

“MS and I interacted a couple of times. I knew that he wanted to do something with the story. Obviously, he didn’t understand the entertainment vocabulary, and that’s where I came in, and got massively excited, because it’s a cricket story and it’s the greatest comeback story we’ve heard in recent times,” he said, adding that CSK winning the title last year was icing on the cake. “It’s Chennai Super Kings and it’s being narrated by Mahi. So obviously, these are the right ingredients that got my creativity going, and I immediately took it across to Nikhil and the team at Hotstar.”

Dhar also said that Mahi had been itching to tell the story and described how the team is more like a family than a franchise. “Why this becomes really critical for them and for us, is the fact that CSK is the best franchise in the IPL history for the last 11 years and then becomes the most controversial franchise because of the ban.”

“Mahi takes his integrity very seriously. He’s itching to tell the story. He’s stubborn about the fact that he really wants to make the right comeback. For them Chennai or the yellow jersey is literally a skin and they really believe in it. I have had the privilege of seeing from close quarters how seriously they take it. They don’t operate like a franchise, they operate like a family, you know, and that’s the big-big difference,” added Dhar.

So amazingly proud and inspired by you Mahi bhai for telling this story! It so close and personal to all of us! Cannot wait for everyone else to watch #RoarOfTheLion @msdhoni #cskfans — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) 19 March 2019

What an absolute comeback – what an absolute story by an incredibly inspiring man! Congratulations Mahi bhai for telling this story! The yellow jersey is so proud! @msdhoni #RoarOftheLion — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) 16 March 2019

The emotions are running high in this one! #RoarOfTheLion is already telling the incredible story! Congratulations @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) 16 March 2019

A big congrats to Mahi bhai for being the voice and telling the story of the biggest comebacks ever! @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni #RoarOfTheLion — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) 16 March 2019

Its such a great honor to play with @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL congratulations Mahi bhai for telling this iconic story! #RoarOfTheLion is going to be big! — Mohit Sharma (@imohitsharma18) 16 March 2019

CSK’s title defence starts on March 23 when they play their opening match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. After the IPL, Dhoni will be involved in his fourth World Cup campaign with the Indian team.