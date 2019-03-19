MS Dhoni’s Roar of the Lion: ‘CSK don’t operate like a franchise, they operate like a family’

Toggle Menu
A day before the release of Hotstar special 'Roar of the Lion', Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO of Banijay Asia spoke on how the 'greatest comeback story in recent times' originated, adding that MS Dhoni is the voice of narration.

MS Dhoni’s Roar of the Lion will premiere on March 20.

In an interview with medianews4u, Dhar said that the story originated with Dhoni and the side working on their comeback after Chennai received a two-year ban for match-fixing. “This was actually a story that originated with Mahi; almost a year ago, actually, before last year’s IPL, because that truly was the year when Mahi and team were working on the comeback of Chennai Super Kings.”

“MS and I interacted a couple of times. I knew that he wanted to do something with the story. Obviously, he didn’t understand the entertainment vocabulary, and that’s where I came in, and got massively excited, because it’s a cricket story and it’s the greatest comeback story we’ve heard in recent times,” he said, adding that CSK winning the title last year was icing on the cake. “It’s Chennai Super Kings and it’s being narrated by Mahi. So obviously, these are the right ingredients that got my creativity going, and I immediately took it across to Nikhil and the team at Hotstar.”

Dhar also said that Mahi had been itching to tell the story and described how the team is more like a family than a franchise. “Why this becomes really critical for them and for us, is the fact that CSK is the best franchise in the IPL history for the last 11 years and then becomes the most controversial franchise because of the ban.”

“Mahi takes his integrity very seriously. He’s itching to tell the story. He’s stubborn about the fact that he really wants to make the right comeback. For them Chennai or the yellow jersey is literally a skin and they really believe in it. I have had the privilege of seeing from close quarters how seriously they take it. They don’t operate like a franchise, they operate like a family, you know, and that’s the big-big difference,” added Dhar.

CSK’s title defence starts on March 23 when they play their opening match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. After the IPL, Dhoni will be involved in his fourth World Cup campaign with the Indian team.

