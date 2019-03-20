Roar of the Lion Episode 5: A highlights package of 2018 IPL Playoffs and final

The final episode of the docu-drama series ‘Roar of the Lion’ is a highlights package of 2018 IPL season’s last few games, in which Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad twice to lift their third title. It focuses on the contribution played by two of the unlikeliest heroes of the season – Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, who single-handedly won the two crucial encounters for the franchise. (Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4)

While it was du Plessis who remained unbeaten and took CSK to a thrilling final-over win in the Qualifier, an injured Watson hammered a ton in the final to take his side home. The episode will delight hardcore CSK fans, who would be reminded of the 2018 season in which the franchise pulled off one of the greatest comeback in sports, after battling through spot-fixing controversies, political upheavals, and injury woes to script a historic win.

The 31-minute long episode also notes the contribution of other members of the team who won crucial games throughout the season including MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina.

Titled “We win. We Roar”, it further pointed towards Dhoni’s cricketing mind. During the segment showcasing du Plessis’ match-winnings innings, a member of CSK’s social media team recalled what the CSK captain had said about the Proteas batsman in the dressing room a few months ago. “As I was watching du Plessis, I was just thinking about the time when Mahi bhai had said that Faf will step up in the toughest of situations.”

After CSK won the final, Dhoni was seen standing behind the rest of the team, allowing everyone else to enjoy the moment, as he soaked in the victory, from the back, highlighting his humility.

The episode ends with DJ Bravo’s song “We are the Kings”, with images of CSK’s title-winning celebrations running in the background.