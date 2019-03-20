Roar of the Lion Episode 3: Return home halted by Cauvery water dispute

The third episode of Hotstar Original docu-drama ‘Roar of the Lions’ begins by continuing its focus from episode two on Chennai Super Kings’ return to IPL after the two year suspension. In the first match back, CSK face then defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. In the first innings, with MI batting first, the hosts score 165/4 and the 166 run target on a batting friendly Wankhede surface doesn’t look daunting, recalls Dwayne Bravo. (Episode 1 | Episode 2)

With Mumbai Indians leg spinner Mayank Markande taking three quick wickets, CSK were in a real spot of bother at 51/4 with MS Dhoni departing and then 75/5 with Ravindra Jadeja exiting the middle too. As Bravo came in to bat, the chances of a winning return looked next to impossible. To make things tougher, Kedar Jadhav was struggling with cramps. The team physio reveals how Jadhav’s chances of playing at all looked difficult at one stage.

Things got even worse for CSK with Deepak Chahar stepping down to Markande and getting stumped by Ishan Kishan. This left the focus and all-to-do on Bravo and Harbhajan Singh. It was Bravo who took the game by the scruff of the neck and went after the bowlers. Coach Stephen Fleming states how Bravo got the innings and the chase back on track. Matthew Hayden, part of the commentary crew, chimed in on the Bravo innings by call it a knock he hadn’t seen before from the West Indies batsman.

Just when it looked like the game was comfortably going CSK’s way, Bravo was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 68 with Chennai still needing seven runs from six balls. At this crucial juncture, Jadhav returned to bat while hoping he wouldn’t have to run alongside Imran Tahir.

Mustafizur Rahman was given the responsibility of bowling the final over with Jadhav on strike. The final over began with three dot balls to make the equation – 7 needed from 3. Jadhav reveals his physical incapability in doing much from inside his crease. Ahead of the fourth ball, Jadhav revealed his strategy that if the ball once again came just outside off, he was going to go down on his knee and send it in the direction of fine leg. As it happened, that is exactly what happened. On the next ball, Jadhav got the job done with a boundary towards the off side.

Following the fixture, Dhoni says, “There is no way we should have won that game. In the position we were in, winning was very tough. It rarely happens.” Bravo and Jadeja add in to state it was a perfect return to the IPL for them.

Fifth match of the season was a highlight with CSK returning home to Chepauk. People inside the franchise reveal how the demand for tickets from all spheres was such that they could have sold tickets for five times the price and they had to turn people down. In the first game, CSK were to face Kolkata Knight Riders but it came at a time when the Cauvery water dispute was hotting up. There were protests planned before and during the game.

“People were angry and as we know that if you want to protest against a political act in India or the sub-continent, a cricket match becomes an easy and convenient victim,” says journalist Ayaz Memon. Michael Hussey says he wasn’t taking the political protests seriously and was not focused on it. Amid the skirmish, some fans were manhandled but it didn’t stop them from entering the stadium to witness return of their beloved team.

Moving to the field of play, CSK bowled first against KKR and from the word go, Kolkata went into attack mode. Chris Lynn started with a boundary but it was Andre Russell who did the most damage with 88 runs laced with 11 sixes. It propelled KKR to 202/6 in a mammoth ask for CSK. During the inning, first sign of trouble was seen when a shoe was hurled near Faf du Plessis. Speaking of Russell’s knock, Dhoni jokes, “We have nine fielders – four inside the circle, a bowler and keeper to make it six. Three are outside the circle and none allowed outside the ground. Who hits so many sixes!? Everyone has family watching, to hit Bravo for so many sixes is unfair!”

In reply, CSK got a fantastic start courtesy Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu who put together 75 runs for the opening wicket in under six overs. With Watson departing, Sam Billings stepped up and continued the onslaught to score 56 from 23 balls. Cameo role from Bravo and Jadeja gave CSK the win in the final over with a ball to spare.

Despite the win, games from Chennai were moved to Pune by the BCCI with security concerns for the matches and player safety. Dhoni refers to this moment as “vanvaas wapas start ho jata hain pehle game ke baad (separation begins after the first game itself).”

In the brief look ahead to the next episode, Dhoni talks about ‘Dad’s Army’ not being up to it in the fielding department and egging his teammates to buckle up for a better showing.