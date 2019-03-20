Hotstar Original, ‘Roar of the Lion’ Episode 1: MS Dhoni’s stardom in Chennai and ban on Chennai Super Kings

With IPL 2019 just three days away, a five-part docudrama series ‘Roar of the Lion’ aired on Hotstar on Wednesday (March 20) with the focus on IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings with skipper MS Dhoni doing the narration.

Advertising

The 28-minute opening episode highlights the emotional rollercoaster that is being part of CSK, three time IPL champions and arguably the most popular franchise in the T20 league’s history. With MS Dhoni at the face of the team and the docudrama series, he shares the blot on the team’s history and that of his own as well when CSK were banned for two years.

The first episode, named ‘What did we do wrong’, showcases the different chapters that the docudrama will focus on later. It starts with MS Dhoni recalling the spot-fixing controversy in 2013 and likened it to the 2007 World Cup when India failed to progress from the group stage. Dhoni further says that in 2007, the team didn’t play well but in 2013, the scenario was completely different.

In further interviews featuring Michael Hussey, Ravindra Jadeja, N Srinivasan, Suresh Raina Ayaz Menon, they all express their shock at finding out that someone from within CSK was probed and the franchise was handed a punishment for wrongdoing.

MS Dhoni too was mentioned in some of the reports as being part of the fixing scandal. Even with allegations circling over his head, Dhoni maintained his composure in leading CSK on the field. He told the players in the huddle ahead of a game against Mumbai Indians that we should be focussing on the job at hand and not let out cricket down.

Advertising

The episode then goes on to list the different chapters that were going to be addressed through the docudrama starting with ‘Before the storm’, a look at MS Dhoni, CSK before the ban. It highlights the euphoria in Chennai when the franchise brought Dhoni to the fold.

“Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is because of cricket. So the biggest crime that I can commit personally is not murder. It’s actually match fixing because it doesn’t get restricted to me. If I’m involved in such a thing, it has a bigger impact. If people think a match is fixed based on the improbability of an outcome, then people lose their faith in cricket. I don’t think in my life I would deal with something that is tougher than this,” says Dhoni while talking about the allegations of match fixing.

In the second chapter, named ‘The seperation’, it looks at life after the ban for CSK. Dhoni while talking about it says, “It was a mixed feeling then because you take a lot of things personally and, as a captain, question what did the team do wrong.”

“Yes there was wrongdoing but were players or team members involved in this? What mistake did we make that we have to go through all of that?” he queried.

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden then questions the basis of putting Dhoni’s reputation on the line. He says, “Nurturing talent and bringing up youngsters is the philosophy for MS Dhoni. I don’t think many can do that, maybe Virat Kohli can reach that level. Both of them can probably do it because they have great cricket sense and they care about family and society.”

“Now there’s a big empire and it can be called as MS Dhoni’s empire. But everyone is stuck on one mistake which has no association with Dhoni himself. There is no proof to it,” he added.

With the franchise out of action, supporters began the ‘Save CSK ’ campaign which garnered the support of 13,000 fans. Dhoni lauds the CSK supporters in how cricketers learn from the fans to bank on the team even when they’re not doing well.

Chapter 3 (‘Born Again’) deals with the return of CSK back to IPL with the suspension coming to an end. Upon return, CSK retained Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja. Immediately, Dhoni and the back room staff led by Stephen Fleming began the planning for the auction.

MS then reveals how some of the eventual choices in the auction were not part of their first, second or third list of players they were looking to sign. In the auction, CSK signed Shane Watson for Rs 4 crore while using Right to Match card for Dwayne Bravo for Rs 6.4 crore.

The CSK squad came to be known as ‘Dad’s Army’ with Dhoni (36 years old), Harbhajan Singh (37), Bravo (34), Raina (31), Watson (34) with the members themselves wondering if they had spent too much on older cricketers in a competition that is considered to be a haven for youngsters.

Dhoni reveals being asked how they could win with average age of 34-35 in the team. He admitted that there were seniors in the squad and it was a dad’s team with players travelling with their kids. But he also left a cliffhanger whether the team could match the faith shown by the owners and coaches.

Advertising

The episode closes with a look ahead to the second episode of the series where Dhoni addresses a gathering upon CSK’s return where he chokes up while speaking.