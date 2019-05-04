IPL 2019: Riyan Parag scripts history in debut season, becomes youngest to score IPL fifty

Riyan Parag, on Saturday, etched his name in history books as he became the youngest half-centurion in the history of the Indian Premier League. At 17 years and 175 days, Parag scored 50 off 49 balls against Delhi Capitals to reach the milestone but it wasn’t enough to save Rajasthan from yet another defeat in season 12.

Towards the end of Rajasthan’s campaign, Parag emerged as the lone bright spot for his team with vital contributions towards the end. At Kotla, he showed great character and temperament under pressure and took his team to a respectable total of 115/9. Irrespective of the result, many former cricketers and pundits hailed the teenager’s contribution, deeming him as the find of the season.

Saw another dimension to Riyan Parag’s cricket and it was very good to see. #GemFromAssam — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 May 2019

Riyan Parag, youngest player to score a #VivoIPL halfcentury. He has such a gr8 temperament. Looks a natural ball striker, but paced his innings well on a difficult pitch today. 17yr old showing older colleagues the way. An exciting group of young Indian players coming through. — ian bishop (@irbishi) 4 May 2019

Something special about Riyan Parag. All of 17 but batting like he’s been playing at this level for 17 years… #DCvRR — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 4 May 2019

His innings included four boundaries and two sixes before he was finally removed by Trent Boult in the final delivery of the Rajasthan innings.

Despite featuring in seven matches in the ongoing edition of IPL, the Assam-based cricketer only got to bat five times but made the most out of these exposures. Batting at a strike-rate of 126.98, the 17-year-old cricketer impressed all and amassed 160 runs in the tournament.

During Rajasthan’s clash against Kolkata, Parag scored 47 from 31 balls and helped his side recover from a batting slump and also played a pivotal role in his side’s thrilling three-wicket win over the opponent. Steve Smith, who midway during the season took over the captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane, had then applauded Parag’s effort and called him a ‘seasoned campaigner.’

“Riyan Parag .. isn’t he an impressive young man? He played very composed like a seasoned campaigner,” Smith said.

In another match against Mumbai Indians he came up with a match-winning 43 off 29 balls.

READ | 20 years apart, MS Dhoni the common factor between Riyan Parag and his father

Parag considers his experiences with Rajasthan Royals as a small step towards achieving his bigger goal of breaking into the Indian senior team.

“It has been decent for me. As it was my first IPL I did not think I will be playing as many matches. I came here to just learn as much as I can and have the experience and go home, but now I am really happy I could contribute to my team,” Parag told reporters after Rajasthan lost to Delhi by five wickets to draw curtains on their IPL campaign this season.

“My journey has had a lot of ups and downs. The U-19 World Cup was a really high point in my career and now the IPL. Playing for RR was a different experience all together.”

“The main goal has always been to play for the senior Indian team. U-19 World Cup and IPL are small steps that will lead to my goal. I will just now be looking to perform at the domestic season again and then the IPL next year,” he added.

It is no doubt that Parag has been highly impressive in the limited opportunities and maturity belies his age. Yet it is baffling how Rajasthan did not promote him higher up the batting order.

Could next season be the big break he needs? Only time has the answer