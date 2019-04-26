20 years apart, MS Dhoni the common factor between Riyan Parag and his father

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shared a baffling statistic that was pointed to him by a user on Twitter and it highlights the longevity of MS Dhoni’s career. During Rajasthan Royals’ IPL fixture against Chennai Super Kings, it was pointed out that Riyan Parag was only three when he first met Dhoni. Now, the 2001 born, cricketer shares the cricketing field with the veteran of the sport.

Parag’s throwback picture alongside Dhoni went viral on social media. But turns out there is a deeper connection between the Parag’s and MS Dhoni. Bhogle, on Twitter, revealed Dhoni has played against Riyan’s father (Parag Das) too. Back in 1999-2000, the then Bihar wicket-keeper had stumped Das, Riyan’s dad.

Many years ago, in the 99-00 season of the Ranji Trophy (see the 2nd innings of Assam in this scorecard) https://t.co/R2CzlZvnwG

An Assam opener, called Parag Das was stumped by a young keeper called MS Dhoni. Parag Das is Riyan Parag’s father! And MSD is the constant! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 April 2019

Dhoni had made his first-class debut in 1999-2000 season of Ranji Trophy for Bihar. During a game against Assam in an East Zone League, Dhoni stumped Parag in the second innings after a 24-ball 30. Bihar went on to win by 191 runs.

Speaking about the rather old picture with Dhoni, Parag Das said: “The photo was taken by my mom. When the Indian team came to Guwahati for a match, but it was abandoned due to rain. Indian players went to the shooting range for fun and at that time this photo was clicked.”

“Not only the IPL, he is the first 21st century-born Ranji Trophy player, who played first class cricket”, his father, Parag Das, also a former Ranji Trophy player (from Assam) was quoted as saying by Asian Age.

Both of Riyan’s parents are sports persons. His mom, Mithoo Barooah was a former international swimmer.

“Whatever he wanted we backed him to the best we could. It was entirely Riyan’s decision and we are content with whatever he has chosen,” said his father on the youngster opting to play cricket.