Toggle Menu
20 years apart, MS Dhoni the common factor between Riyan Parag and his fatherhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/riyan-parag-ms-dhoni-ipl-2019-harsha-bhogle-5696878/

20 years apart, MS Dhoni the common factor between Riyan Parag and his father

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shared a great piece of common thread between Parag's - Rajasthan Royal's Riyan Parag and his father - and Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni.

Rajasthan Royals(RR)Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals(RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)at Eden Garden in Kolkata
Riyan Parag won a thrilling contest for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: PTI)

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shared a baffling statistic that was pointed to him by a user on Twitter and it highlights the longevity of MS Dhoni’s career. During Rajasthan Royals’ IPL fixture against Chennai Super Kings, it was pointed out that Riyan Parag was only three when he first met Dhoni. Now, the 2001 born, cricketer shares the cricketing field with the veteran of the sport.

Parag’s throwback picture alongside Dhoni went viral on social media. But turns out there is a deeper connection between the Parag’s and MS Dhoni. Bhogle, on Twitter, revealed Dhoni has played against Riyan’s father (Parag Das) too. Back in 1999-2000, the then Bihar wicket-keeper had stumped Das, Riyan’s dad.

Dhoni had made his first-class debut in 1999-2000 season of Ranji Trophy for Bihar. During a game against Assam in an East Zone League, Dhoni stumped Parag in the second innings after a 24-ball 30. Bihar went on to win by 191 runs.

Speaking about the rather old picture with Dhoni, Parag Das said: “The photo was taken by my mom. When the Indian team came to Guwahati for a match, but it was abandoned due to rain. Indian players went to the shooting range for fun and at that time this photo was clicked.”

“Not only the IPL, he is the first 21st century-born Ranji Trophy player, who played first class cricket”, his father, Parag Das, also a former Ranji Trophy player (from Assam) was quoted as saying by Asian Age.

Advertising

Both of Riyan’s parents are sports persons. His mom, Mithoo Barooah was a former international swimmer.

“Whatever he wanted we backed him to the best we could. It was entirely Riyan’s decision and we are content with whatever he has chosen,” said his father on the youngster opting to play cricket.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: Coach Tom Moody cautions SRH against taking RR lightly
2 IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja miss out due to fever; Anukul Roy debuts for Mumbai
3 CSK vs MI, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match Live in IST?