RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant run out divides commentary box, Twitter

Was Rishabh Pant to blame for his run out or was his partner, Marcus Stoinis? There was a difference in opinions in the commentary box when it happened — Murali Kartik defended Pant, but Kevin Pietersen and Simon Doull thought it was a ‘brainfade’ from Pant, who was run out for 5 in the Delhi Capitals (DC) innings in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday.

Pant, on the non-striker’s end, set off for a single as Stoinis faced Rahul Tewatia in the 10th over. Stoinis, facing the fielder, substitute Manan Vohra, initially set off as well but then hesitated. Pant did not even attempt to get back as Tewatia flicked off his bails.

Pietersen and Doull thought there had not been any run there.

“He was on the non-striker’s end, he was just responding to his partner’s call,” said Kartik.

To this KP replied: “You are always responsible for protecting your own wicket.”

On social media too, the verdict was divided.

Rishab Pant trusted the striker’s call. I can’t see how it is his fault. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 9, 2020

Thing about Stoinis though? He was visibly checking himself after Pant left, likely looking to get thru. Freestroking players do that, they tend to goof up. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) October 9, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Stoinis built a partnership with Shimron Hetmyer, but was caught at point in the 14th over. DC posted 184/8 in their 20 overs.

When some people lack cricketing IQ while commenting they lose sight of the nuances of the game. Video replay clearly showed before Stoinis could call for a run Pant was halfway down the wicket.

Ran Shreyas out, nearly collided with Stoinis, finally runs himself out. Pant left his concentration in Dubai? — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 9, 2020

Pietersen, speaking after the innings, said about the run out: “I have no idea what was going on there!”

