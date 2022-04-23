Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre in an ugly controversy over a ‘no ball’ decision; Amre runs on to field of play

Ugly scenes erupted in the final over with Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant sending coach Pravin Amre to protest the umpire’s decision not to award a no-ball. This is what happened: Needing 36 runs from the last over, Obed McCoy was slammed for three consecutive sixes by Rovmen Powell.

The third ball was the controversy starter. It was a full toss, and just about dipping from above waist-high when Powell smashed it. The on-field umpires didn’t ask the third umpire to check if it was a no-ball and Delhi Capitals dugout went ballistic. Many, including Pant, Amre, Shane Watson and David Warner, had their hands stretched out to gesture the no-ball sign.

The batsmen had a word with the umpires. The non-striker Kuldeep Yadav was even playfully stopped by YuzvendraChahal from charging across to the square-leg umpire. But things were turning dire in the DC dug out. Pant was now seen signalling with his hands, as if he was telling his batsmen to comeback. Or perhaps he didn’t want to resume the play till a decision was taken, we would never know until he opens up. Just then, Shane Watson got up and was involved in an animated chat with Pant.

Just as things seem to be settling in, Amre took one step beyond the ropes, and had a word with Pant, before heading to the middle. Delhi were without their main coach Ricky Ponting, who is quarantining after one of his family members contracted Covid.

“I don’t know who they think they are but that was a huge huge mistake, I just don’t understand the coach running into field of play. He is a senior member. That is unacceptable. I hope that we never ever ever see it again,” Kevin Pietersen would say later.

Meanwhile, on the field, Jos Buttler charged across to the DC dug out and had a stern word with Pant. Pant was trying to explain his case and Buttler shook his head, disagreeing obviously at the decision to send Amre, the coach, to run in on to the field.

Amre was asked by the umpires to go back to the dug-out. Later, Pant would explain the chaos. “I thought that no ball could have been precious to us. They could have checked it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close — it was a no ball. I think third umpire should have intervened,” Pant would say.

When he was pressed about his decision to ask Amre to go in to argue with the umpires, Pant said, “It wasn’t right, but what happened with us wasn’t also not right. It was heat of moment thing.”Was it a no-ball? Graeme Swann thought so at least.

“It was a no ball but that was no way to react by Delhi. It was an ugly moment and spoiled what was a great game.”

As it turned out all that protest totally changed the momentum and Powell, who had hit three sixes, could only get two runs from the remaining three, and also lost his wicket off the final ball.

Dhoni has stormed on to field of play like Amre before

In 2019, MS Dhoni had done an Amre. He sprang up from the dugout during a game against Rajasthan Royals and ran onto the field of play after a no-ball was rescinded in a nail-biting last over finish. With Ravindra Jadeja gestured angrily at the umpires for the change in decision, Dhoni walked into the playing area to talk to the umpires and was pictured gesticulating about the original call.

The umpires, without referring to the third-umpire, concurred that the full-toss would not have been waist-high. Now, Delhi Capitals play the same Dhoni script, sending in Amre to argue with the umpires.