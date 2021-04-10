Rishabh Pant should not let MS Dhoni put his arms around his shoulders: Sunil Gavaskar

The Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni captain’s face-off — which has led to the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 match being billed as a battle between the master and his apprentice, is not something that Delhi’s 23-year-old captain should allow to overwhelm him, said Sunil Gavaskar.

“The one thing I would like Rishabh Pant to do when he goes out for the toss is that if there is no social distancing, I just want him to make sure that he doesn’t allow MS Dhoni to put his arms around his shoulders. That sometimes can be a sign of somebody who is saying ‘Listen, you’re a little guy, I’m the big guy’. So that little worry signal he should try and avoid,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the start of the CSK-DC game on Saturday.

Pant became the fifth-youngest captain to lead a team in the IPL on Saturday.

FOLLOW LIVE| IPL 2021 CSK vs DC

Pant won the toss on his IPL captaincy debut and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Match 2 of the IPL 2021 at the Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

“It will be a mix of youth and experience, have done a bit of captaincy in 2017, but my first IPL game,” Pant said at the toss, opting to field first.

DC had named Pant as their captain for IPL 2021 after their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Pant has captained Delhi’s state team in the past. He was also Delhi’s skipper in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in 2017. At the age of 23, Pant has become the fifth-youngest captain in IPL after Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (RCB), Suresh Raina (CSK) and Shreyas Iyer (DC).

MS Dhoni said at the toss: “You want to make the most of whatever is left. It feels good to be back and we had some good time in terms of preparation.”