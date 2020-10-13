Rishabh Pant has Grade 1 tear; Delhi Capitals may explore option of playing Lalit Yadav

Rishabh Pant had injured himself in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. (BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss their hard-hitting keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for a minimum of 7 to 10 days as he has suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain which might prompt the team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI.

With no back-up of the Indian keeper, the Capitals were forced field Alex Carey and drop Hetmyer. The firepower of two massive hitters was missing towards the end of their innings even as Shikhar Dhawan consumed 52 balls for his 69 not out.

“DC had sent the scan reports to BCCI’s medical team as it is mandated by the BCCI for any centrally contracted Indian player. It shows that Pant has a Grade 1 tear,” an IPL source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pant’s absence has massively hampered DC’s team balance as they can’t afford to lose two power-hitters at the back-end.

The only option in Capitals’ current line-up is big-hitting all-rounder Lalit Yadav, with a strike-rate of 136 plus in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy over 30 games.

While Carey still remains favourite to don the big gloves, he has only hit six sixes in 30 T20 Internationals for Australia, which is roughly one six in every five games.

While Yadav doesn’t have keeping experience at the first-class level, he could well be used for a couple of games which gives Delhi an option to play Hetmyer as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis are automatic picks in the playing XI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.