Rishabh Pant’s way of thinking has shades of Kohli, Williamson: Ricky Ponting

Rishabh Pant’s thought process as captain is quite similar to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, says his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting, describing the sprightly wicketkeeper-batsman as a “winner”.

Pant won his debut match as captain in the IPL against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Ponting believes that his energy is simply hard to miss.

“Someone like him (Pant), you want him to get involved in the game as early as possible, and bat for as long as possible,” Ponting told cricket.com-au.

“The way he thinks, he is actually a bit like Virat or Kane. Now, if they are in at the end, you are going to win more often than not no matter how many runs are required,” the legendary Australian said.

“He is energetic and you can hear that from behind the stumps, he loves being in the contest and he is a winner,” the DC coach was all praise for his captain.

Ponting understands that there will be questions about pant’s glovework but asserts that he has shown remarkable improvement during the England series.

“…he’s just brilliant. The comparisons are always going to be always there for someone who bats like that,” he responded to Pant’s being compared with his former teammate Adam Gilchrist.

“Gilly’s keeping is better than Rishabh’s no doubt about that. The way I saw him keep on turning pitches in India (vs England), I thought he kept way better than I thought he could,” said Ponting, known for his bluntness.

“If his keeping improves, with his batting, he could be India’s keeper in Tests for next 10-12 years no doubt.”

The coach had no hesitation in revealing that the last edition of the IPL wasn’t Pant’s finest.

“He was disappointing for us in the tournament last year. He had gone (to the UAE) with a lot of overweight, on the back of the lockdown in India.

“He turned up a bit underdone, did his hammy (hamstring) in the third or fourth game and missed a couple of games. And when he came back, he couldnt get back to the level we expected him to be,” Ponting recollected.

But he is impressed with how he has worked on his fitness since the start of the Australia tour.

“If you look at him now, he has trimmed down, he is fit, focussed and winning games for India, that can only be good for him and the DC.”