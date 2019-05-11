WATCH: Rishabh Pant takes Hindi lessons from MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva once again stole the limelight after a video was shared from her Instagram handle (yes, she has a verified account) where she can be seen teaching Hindi to Rishabh Pant.

In the video, the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen reciting the Hindi vowels after Ziva. Towards the end of the video she can also be seen chiding Pant for missing out two letters. The Delhi Capitals cricketer also thanked Dhoni’s daughter for teaching her so nicely.

Recently, both Dhoni and Ziva had released a video on Instagram in which she was urging the citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Defending champions CSK produced a clinical performance to beat DC by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. The Dhoni-led CSK unit dished out disciplined bowling and fielding effort to first restrict DC to 147/9 and then chased down the target with ease, reaching 151 or four in 19 overs.

Advertising

Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.

CSK will play Mumbai Indians in the final of the ongoing IPL in Hyderabad on Sunday. The two teams have met each other thrice in summit clashes of the tournament earlier with MI finishing on the winning side twice while the Chennai outfit came out triumphant once.