Ricky Ponting sides with Aaron Finch on not taking knee before matches

Ricky Ponting (BCCI/IPL)

Ricky Ponting, currently on assignment with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, said it is more important for everyone to be “talking about” racial inequality than symbolic gestures of protest such as taking the knee before cricket matches.

Aaron Finch, Australian limited-overs captain, had recently said that the England and Australian players had decided not to take the knee in their recent bilateral series, saying that “it doesn’t matter what race, what religion, what nationality you are from” in cricket. West Indies great Michael Holding had said this justification was “lame” because no sport bars anyone on these criteria.

Ponting said, “I think what Finch was trying to say is that people need more education on the issue before taking a proper stance on it or putting across a protest.”

READ | ‘It’s not just about taking the knee but giving people the chance they deserve’

Speaking during InsideSport’s ‘Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series’, Ponting added on the issue, “It’s not just about the Australian cricket team, it’s about Australian cricket and it’s about the world game. It’s a huge issue in world society at this point and as cricketers we should do what we can to help the cause or around that cause. We should certainly be talking about it.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd