Shreyas Iyer did a good job as successor to Gautam Gambhir: Delhi Capitals coach Rickey Ponting

Ahead of the Qualifier 1 encounter against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals coach Rickey Ponting lauded skipper Shreyas Iyer and stated that he has done a good job as Gautam Gambhir’s successor.

During the special show for DC Yeh Hai Nayi Dilli aired on Star Sport 1 Hindi, Ponting said, “Shreyas Iyer did a good job as the successor to Gautam Gambhir last year. He had previous experience of being a captain for India A, Mumbai and Delhi and has matured as a captain this year in the IPL. He has become more comfortable in his role this year and we try to make his work easy by supporting him in every manner.”

Delhi Capitals, who stood third on the points table, are coming into the contest after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets in the Eliminator match. The rechristened Delhi unit will look to topple defending champions Chennai on Friday and reach the finals of the tournament for the first time.

Chennai, on the other hand, will bank on their leader in the virtual semi-final contest tonight. MS Dhoni, has been in good touch and is the leading run-scorer for Chennai in this IPL. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has amassed 405 runs in ten innings and is batting at a strike-rate of 138.69.

They have also defeated Delhi in both the encounters played during the league stages. Delhi Capitals lost the home game by six wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla and went down by 80 runs in the second encounter at Chepauk Stadium.

The winner of the match will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the finals, which will be played on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.