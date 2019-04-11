Mukesh Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, richest sports team owner in the world

Mumbai Indians had a less than impressive IPL season last season. They had one win in first six matches and despite winning four of their last six, it wasn’t enough to make the playoffs. This season, they have started better with four wins from six matches. In their latest outing, on Wednesday, MI beat Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium to move third in the IPL points table.

Despite the poor 2018 season, it was a banner year for team owner Mukesh Ambani. Through his Reliance Industries, Ambani’s net worth increased from $10 billion to $50 billion over the 12 month period while doubling over the past two years, reports Forbes. He is the 13th richest person on the planet, richest in the country and has emerged as the richest sports team owner.

There are 58 billionaire owners of teams in major sports leagues around the world who are either majority shareholders or managing partners in the team. They collectively own 70 teams and are worth a combined $359 billion.

NBA team Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer remains the second-richest sports team owner in the world and the wealthiest owner of an American sports team. In the last 12 months, his net worth has risen by 7% to $41.2 billion. Balmer, who retired as Microsoft CEO in 2014 and purchased the Clippers in 2014, has kept most his shares in the software giant.

Red Bull billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz is the third-richest team owner, at $18.9 billion. Red Bull own multiple sports teams, with all serving as marketing opportunities for their core business. The company owns New York Red Bulls in MLS, RB Leipzig in Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and Red Bull Brasil in Brazil as well as Formula One teams Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Toro Ross Honda.

Rounding off the five richest sports team owners are NHL team San Jose Sharks owner Hasso Plattner ($13.5 billion) and Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich ($12.4 billion).

1. Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $50 billion

Team: Mumbai Indians

2. Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $41.2 billion

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

3. Dietrich Mateschitz

Net worth: $18.9 billion

Teams: New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda

4. Hasso Plattner & family

Net worth: $13.5 billion

Team: San Jose Sharks

5. Roman Abramovich

Net worth: $12.4 billion

Team: Chelsea FC

6. David Tepper

Net worth: $11.6 billion

Team: Carolina Panthers

7. Philip Anschutz

Net worth: $10.9 billion

Teams: Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy

8. Mikhail Prokhorov

Net worth: $9.8 billion

Team: Brooklyn Nets

9. Micky Arison

Net worth: $8.9 billion

Team: Miami Heat

10. Stanley Kroenke

Net worth: $8.7 billion

Teams: Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids

11. Stephen Ross

Net worth: $7.6 billion

Team: Miami Dolphins

12. Robert Pera

Net worth: $6.9 billion

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

13. Jerry Jones

Net worth: $6.8 billion

Team: Cowboys

13. Shahid Khan

Net worth: $6.8 billion

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham

15. Daniel Gilbert

Net worth: $6.7 billion

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

16. Robert Kraft

Net worth: $6.5 billion

Teams: New England Patriots, New England Revolution

17. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha & family

Net worth: $5.9 billion

Team: Leicester City

18. Charles Johnson

Net worth: $5 billion

Team: San Francisco Giants

18. Joe Lewis

Net worth: $5 billion

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

20. Ted Lerner

Net worth: $4.9 billion

Team: Washington Nationals