Mukesh Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, richest sports team owner in the world

Mumbai Indians had a less than impressive IPL season last season. They had one win in first six matches and despite winning four of their last six, it wasn’t enough to make the playoffs. This season, they have started better with four wins from six matches. In their latest outing, on Wednesday, MI beat Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium to move third in the IPL points table.
Despite the poor 2018 season, it was a banner year for team owner Mukesh Ambani. Through his Reliance Industries, Ambani’s net worth increased from $10 billion to $50 billion over the 12 month period while doubling over the past two years, reports Forbes. He is the 13th richest person on the planet, richest in the country and has emerged as the richest sports team owner.
There are 58 billionaire owners of teams in major sports leagues around the world who are either majority shareholders or managing partners in the team. They collectively own 70 teams and are worth a combined $359 billion.
NBA team Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer remains the second-richest sports team owner in the world and the wealthiest owner of an American sports team. In the last 12 months, his net worth has risen by 7% to $41.2 billion. Balmer, who retired as Microsoft CEO in 2014 and purchased the Clippers in 2014, has kept most his shares in the software giant.
Red Bull billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz is the third-richest team owner, at $18.9 billion. Red Bull own multiple sports teams, with all serving as marketing opportunities for their core business. The company owns New York Red Bulls in MLS, RB Leipzig in Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and Red Bull Brasil in Brazil as well as Formula One teams Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Toro Ross Honda.
Rounding off the five richest sports team owners are NHL team San Jose Sharks owner Hasso Plattner ($13.5 billion) and Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich ($12.4 billion).
1. Mukesh Ambani
Net worth: $50 billion
Team: Mumbai Indians
2. Steve Ballmer
Net worth: $41.2 billion
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
3. Dietrich Mateschitz
Net worth: $18.9 billion
Teams: New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda
4. Hasso Plattner & family
Net worth: $13.5 billion
Team: San Jose Sharks
5. Roman Abramovich
Net worth: $12.4 billion
Team: Chelsea FC
6. David Tepper
Net worth: $11.6 billion
Team: Carolina Panthers
7. Philip Anschutz
Net worth: $10.9 billion
Teams: Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy
8. Mikhail Prokhorov
Net worth: $9.8 billion
Team: Brooklyn Nets
9. Micky Arison
Net worth: $8.9 billion
Team: Miami Heat
10. Stanley Kroenke
Net worth: $8.7 billion
Teams: Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids
11. Stephen Ross
Net worth: $7.6 billion
Team: Miami Dolphins
12. Robert Pera
Net worth: $6.9 billion
Team: Memphis Grizzlies
13. Jerry Jones
Net worth: $6.8 billion
Team: Cowboys
13. Shahid Khan
Net worth: $6.8 billion
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham
15. Daniel Gilbert
Net worth: $6.7 billion
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
16. Robert Kraft
Net worth: $6.5 billion
Teams: New England Patriots, New England Revolution
17. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha & family
Net worth: $5.9 billion
Team: Leicester City
18. Charles Johnson
Net worth: $5 billion
Team: San Francisco Giants
18. Joe Lewis
Net worth: $5 billion
Team: Tottenham Hotspur
20. Ted Lerner
Net worth: $4.9 billion
Team: Washington Nationals