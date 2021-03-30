No soft signal, 90-minute innings: BCCI sets new playing conditions for IPL 2021

The fourteenth season of the IPL will have a few revised officiating rules. (BCCI)

IPL 2021, set to begin on April 9, will see revised playing conditions with focus on two key elements – the removal of the on-field soft signal and reduction of playing time for each innings to 90 minutes.

According to Cricbuzz, BCCI have removed the soft signal rule and also said teams should finish the 20th over in 90 minutes.

The report quoted a letter which has been sent by the BCCI to all the eight IPL teams, informing them about the changes.

“As a measure to control the match timings, the 20th over in each innings is now included in 90 minutes, earlier the 20th over was to start on or before the 90th minute,” BCCI said.

🚨 BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 🚨 The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. More details here – https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

The 4th umpire has been empowered to enforce the revised over-rate rule and to warn the batting side if it indulges in time-wasting tactics.

With regard to the soft signal rule, BCCI said the on-field umpire’s signal will not have any bearing on the decision of the third umpire.

“The third umpire shall determine whether the batsman has been caught, whether the delivery was a bump ball, or if the batsman willfully obstructed the field. In case of a fair catch, the third umpire will use all the technological support available to him/her. The third umpire shall communicate his/her decision,” the letter read.

The BCCI also amended the short run rule. Now the third umpire can also check the on-field umpire’s call on short runs and can overturn the original decision.