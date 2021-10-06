RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score Streaming Online: Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a top two finish in the league stage when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games. Delhi Capitals are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings. A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group game against DC on Friday.

If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. After suffering two defeats — against Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK at the start of the second leg, RCB bounced back in style, registering a hat-trick of wins to seal their place in the play-offs.

Where will RCB vs SRH match take place?

RCB vs SRH match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will RCB vs SRH match begin?

RCB vs SRH begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 6).

Where will the live coverage of RCB vs SRH be available?

RCB vs SRH will be live broadcast on Star Sports — Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of RCB vs SRH match online?

RCB vs SRH match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary on indianexpress.com.