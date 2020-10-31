RCB vs SRH: Kane Williamson left perplexed at Isuru Udana no ball decision

Kane Williamson reacting to a head-high delivery by Isuru Udana. (IPL)

The umpiring at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 came under the scanner once again when a head-high Isuru Udana delivery was not given a no ball in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

After SRH won the toss and opted to field first, they strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular intervals right from the start. Devdutt Padikkal (5) and skipper Virat Kohli (7) departed in quick succession, falling to Sandeep Sharma (2/20).

AB de Villiers made a run-a-ball 24 before perishing and then Josh Philippe (32) again got a start but failed to capitalise. Soon, owing to a lack of potent partnerships, RCB were restricted to just 120/7 at the end of 20 overs.

During their chase, SRH started well with Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Manish Pandey (26) but soon found themselves at 60/2 inside seven overs. Kane Williamson came on to stabilise the innings at number four.

In the tenth over, Williamson was left perplexed after a head-high full toss from Udana was not adjudged to be a no ball. The delivery, which was well above the waist, was somehow pulled to fine leg by the Kiwi.

This was way above waist height, not sure why umpire missed this No Ball. pic.twitter.com/lwrschfcKF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2020

Apart from Williamson, several other cricketers to social media to express their surprise on the no ball incident.

Noball ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 31, 2020

No balls are head high now??? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 31, 2020

Chasing 121, Williamson (8) fell in the first ball of the 13th over to the Sri Lankan pacer which reduced SRH to 87/4. But the Orange Army were handed a vital win with 35 balls to spare by Jason Holder (26) and his blitzfire innings.

After 13 matches, SRH are fourth in the standings with 12 points. RCB are still second with 14 points.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd