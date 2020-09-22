RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal

RCB's Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal in conversation with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the match on Monday. (IPL/BCCI)

Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when his place in the playing XI was confirmed to him.

Displaying a range of shots and confidence in striking the ball hard and clean, the 20-year-old scored a 42-ball 56 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I was very nervous upon hearing the news of making my debut. But when I came to bat I settled down after playing a few balls,” Padikkal told Chahal during an interaction after the match.

Padikkal said he has learnt a lot from RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli.

“The last one month that we practiced, I learnt a lot from Virat bhaiya. I kept asking him questions whenever I was around him. Even today, when I was playing with Finch, he showed a lot of confidence in me,” he said.

Chasing 164, SRH were 121 for two before Yuzvendra Chahal triggered a collapse with his twin strike in successive balls as they were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Talking about the 16th over (his last over) which changed the complexion of the game, Chahal said he looked to bowl an attacking line with a defensive field.

“It was an important over. I was thinking it could go for runs and also can be in our team’s favour. My mindset was to pick wickets even though we set a defensive field. But the chat with Virat bhaiya was about bowling attacking line because only wickets can turn the match,” Chahal said.

“The first ball I kept it at the leg stump, because it difficult to hit. When Vijay Shankar came, AB and Virat said let’s bowl a googly, something that I was practising in the nets. We knew if it lands properly it will be difficult for a new batsman to read.”

Chahal said he was nervous to play after a long time due to the COVID-19 break.

“I was a little nervous but I backed myself. The ball was wet due to dew in the field. But I have trained hard at the nets to bowl with wet balls.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has backed young Indian batsmen Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma to “keep playing their natural game” after their disappointing outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

Warner though said he has faith in young Indian batsmen.

“We wouldn’t have put them (young Indian pair) in the middle over if we didn’t think they are not good enough,” Warner said in the post-match press conference.

“Anyone who wants to criticise the middle order batting, … it is something I haven’t seen before — three bizzare dismissals. I encourage them to keep playing their way and not think too much about the scenario or situation out there.”

“We rely on our senior players to guide these guys out there in the middle, my message to the youngsters was to play their natural game, that’s the only way one can learn. It can be difficult at times, it is pressure environment, it’s got to keep it calm and simple for them.”

Earlier Warner was unlucky to be run-out for six when Umesh Yadav managed to get his finger on the ball in his follow through and it hit the stumps with the SRH skipper short of the crease.

Warner said the fall of wickets changed the momentum of the game.

“It is difficult to play cross batted shots in the middle overs, you have to play as straight as you can. You have to make the pace, the ball is going up and down but I felt once two batsman gets in it is difficult to try contain.

“Obviously wickets changed the momentum. It was disappointing to not have two batters or one batter in the end.”

Asked about the absence of Kane Williamson and Mohammed Nabi, Warner said: “Kane Williamson is not fit, he hurt himself during training the other day and Mohammed Nabi, we thought playing two spinners here given the thought process that we wanted to chase, probably wasn’t an option.”

Talking about the fielding errors, Warner said: “It is very different here, playing with high riser light towers and obviously round circle towers, so if the ball goes too high it can be distracting.”

“For Dale Steyn, the ball tailed away from him, it was a very hard ball, at the best of time some people aren’t getting there. I think Aaron Finch will be disappointed to drop that absolute sitter (laughs).”

RCB batsman Finch heaped praise on young debutant Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a 42-ball 56 at the top.

“Brilliant young player, he (Padikkal) has shown it over the last couple of years in domestic cricket, U-19 cricket, how talented he is and how destructive he could be at the top of the order.

“I loved opening with him. He is such an exciting young player. My advice is to play your natural game and if you are feeling it against the particular bowler keep going. Play nice and smart, and then my role changes a little bit.”

Asked if the team was worried when Manish pandey and Jonny Bairstow was going strong, Finch said: “We knew that if we can open one end and get a new batter in, guys who come in in the middle order, it is not easy to get away to a flyer with the slowness of the wicket, we knew we had to hang in there.

“Yuzi (Chahal) was exceptional with the ball. I think he showed his class and experience tonight. He is very experienced in international cricket where you are playing in a lot of conditions with heavy dew as well. He is an ultimate professional and he got the job done under pressure which was outstanding.”

