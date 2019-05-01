IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: Shreyas Gopal completes hat-trick in rain-hit tie

Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the playoff race after rain played a spoilsport and their match against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned. Both the teams shared one point each and Rajasthan climbed two spots and settled at fifth position with 11 points.

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first. While Rajasthan Royals made one change by introducing Mahipal Lomror in place of Ashton Turner, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a couple of changes in their playing XI. For RCB, Pawan Negi made his way back into the team and Kulwant Khejroliya also featured in his first match in place of Shivam Dube.

FIRST INNINGS: Shreyas Gopal took a hat-trick, helping Rajasthan Royals limit Royal Challengers Bangalore to 62/7 in a five overs a side shootout of the IPL at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (25 off 7) was on fire from ball one, depositing pacer Varun Aaron for a straight six. However, Shreyas Gopal brought things in control in the very next over as he completed his hat-trick after scalping the wickets of Kohli, De Villiers, and Marcus Stoinis. Despite losing wickets in almost every over RCB posted 62/7 on the board.

SECOND INNINGS: Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone got Rajasthan off to a decent start as the duo added 41 runs for the opening wicket before Samson was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Needing 22 off the final 10 balls, Royals were favourites to pocket two points but showers lashed Chinnaswamy again and both teams had to share a point each.