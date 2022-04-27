‘It will be wise of him to take a break’: Ravi Shastri to Virat Kohli

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli has been horribly out of form in this IPL and in the middle of this, he got a piece of advice from team India’s former coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday. Shastri, on a Star Sports show, said, “I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break.”

Kohli was promoted to the top of the order against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday after scoring back-to-back ducks but that move also did not yield the desired result as the former India captain was out for nine. RCB lost the match by 29 runs.

Also Read | Time to pull the plug on Kohli’s T20I career

Taking Kohli’s poor show in the IPL into consideration, Shastri also added,” You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care.”

Kohli, who hasn’t scored a hundred in any format for more than three years now, had got out to first ball ducks in successive games before Tuesday’s match with a familiar pattern of dismissals outside the off-stump.

Emphasising on the importance of a break in a player’s career, Shastri said,”Not only Virat, I’ll tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break and the ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL.”