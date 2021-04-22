RCB vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli vs Sanju Samson

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: A confident Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to keep the momentum going when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday.
Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. RCB head into the game after three morale-boosting victories. On the other hand, the Royals have managed to win only one of their three fixtures.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams
For RCB, Ab de Villiers and new-recruit Glenn Maxwell have been the standout players with the willow. While the South African continues to deliver season after season, the Australian all-rounder is proving to be a valuable addition to the middle order. Kohli has got decent starts in a couple of games but the talismanic skipper will be itching to play a big innings.
Liam Livingstone, the England all-rounder, has flown back home citing bubble fatigue. Ben Stokes is out injured and Jofra Archer still unavailable. RR have just five overseas players to pick. Daniel Sams joins the RCB bubble.
The Royals have struggled to perform as a cohesive batting unit. While Samson led the team to within touching distance of victory with his sensational century against Punjab Kings, it was the South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris that pulled off a win against the Delhi Capitals.
RCB head in to the game after three morale-boosting victories. The Virat Kohli-led side edged past defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener before getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to jump to the top of the points table. On the other hand, the Royals have managed to win only one of their three fixtures. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in their previous match to slip down to the sixth spot. Sanju Samson and his men will be eyeing a second win.