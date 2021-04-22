RCB vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli vs Sanju Samson

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live (IPL)

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: A confident Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to keep the momentum going when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. RCB head into the game after three morale-boosting victories. On the other hand, the Royals have managed to win only one of their three fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams