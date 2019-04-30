RCB vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and where is RCB vs RR?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of respectability and dash Rajasthan Royals’ faint playoffs hopes in the IPL. Rajasthan, with 10 points from 12 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining two matches. Also, they would require table-toppers Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to defeat their respective opponents.

Under the circumstances, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes’ absence will add to Rajasthan’s pressure, more so when Archer’s 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations. The biggest positive for Rajasthan has been Sherays Gopal, who, with his googlies, deceived the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer in the previous match.

When is RCB vs RR in Indian Premier League?

RCB vs RR match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. It is the 49th match of the tournament.

Where is RCB vs RR Indian Premier League match?

RCB vs RR in Indian Premier League will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time is RCB vs RR Indian Premier League match?

RCB vs RR match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RCB vs RR Indian Premier League match?

RCB vs RR match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between RCB vs RR?

RCB vs RR in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.