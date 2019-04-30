RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: RR look to keep playoffs hopes alive

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Match Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Rajasthan, with 10 points from 12 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining two matches. They would also require table-toppers Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to defeat their respective opponents.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes’ absence will add to Rajasthan’s pressure, more so when Archer’s 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations. Hosts RCB will be playing for pride after their slender hopes of entering the playoffs went up in smoke with their defeat to Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.