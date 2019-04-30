Toggle Menu
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: RR look to keep playoffs hopes alivehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rcb-vs-rr-ipl-2019-live-bangalore-5703342/

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: RR look to keep playoffs hopes alive

IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

RR vs MI Live Score
IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Rajasthan Royals (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Match Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Rajasthan, with 10 points from 12 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining two matches. They would also require table-toppers Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to defeat their respective opponents.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes’ absence will add to Rajasthan’s pressure, more so when Archer’s 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations. Hosts RCB will be playing for pride after their slender hopes of entering the playoffs went up in smoke with their defeat to Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Live Blog

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia's Steve Smith plays down elbow scare ahead of World Cup 2019
2 Not thinking of playoffs, focussing on next 2 games: Krunal Pandya
3 Your never give up attitude is inspirational: wife Candice congratulates David Warner