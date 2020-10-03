RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan take on Bangalore in mid-table clash

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals will look to start afresh against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League clash on Saturday. This is the first match that will be played in the afternoon as it starts at 3:30 pm IST. Royals are enjoying a good outing so far, but they faced a crushing 37-run defeat in the previous encounter. Meanwhile, RCB stand at the sixth position, one below Royals, on the points table with two wins from three games.
In the second match tonight, Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. KKR will enter the contest on the back of a great win, but Delhi, on the other hand, would look to regain the winning momentum in the clash tonight. The Shreyas Iyer-led team endured a 15-run defeat in their previous encounter. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!
For RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal competing in the conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is proving to be quite a challenge.
"As a wrist-spinner, the wind and dew factors are challenging for wrist-spinners, and sometimes it’s very hard. In Dubai, the weather is extremely humid and as the dew settles and it becomes even more challenging for a leggie," Chahal said in a response to the indianexpress.com during a virtual press interaction.
In IPL 2020, the 30-year-old has snared five victims in three matches with his 3/15 against SRH proving to be a match-winning performance.
RCB have made a promising start but need to improve their fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai Indians to get his team over the line after RCB leaked as many as 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied.
The Bangalore franchise made three changes in the previous clash and are likely to give those players – Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Mann – another go.
The move to open the bowling with Washington Sundar paid off as the offie returned with figures of 12 for one in four overs in a game where more than 400 runs were scored.
Ab de Villiers has shown ominous touch and it must be heartening for the team management to see Shivam Dube providing the big hits towards the end against Mumbai Indians.
Skipper Kohli is yet to set the tournament on fire and Saturday could be his day.
With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR on Wednesday.
Since they have a settled overseas players’ combination, one possible change in the eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game.
The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler’s arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order.
The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers on Saturday.
Having played their first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals got their strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.
The ground here too is on the bigger side and Royals’ experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making their first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League matches between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders. This is the first double-header in the ongoing session and it will be interesting to see how players cope up with the heat and intensity in the afternoon clash. The match between RCB and RR will start at 3:30 pm IST.