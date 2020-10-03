RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan take on Bangalore in mid-table clash

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR LIVE: RCB take on RR. (Source: BCCI)

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals will look to start afresh against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League clash on Saturday. This is the first match that will be played in the afternoon as it starts at 3:30 pm IST. Royals are enjoying a good outing so far, but they faced a crushing 37-run defeat in the previous encounter. Meanwhile, RCB stand at the sixth position, one below Royals, on the points table with two wins from three games.

In the second match tonight, Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. KKR will enter the contest on the back of a great win, but Delhi, on the other hand, would look to regain the winning momentum in the clash tonight. The Shreyas Iyer-led team endured a 15-run defeat in their previous encounter. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!