IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity slams ‘unforgivable mistake’ after umpire fails to spot no-ball

A furious Virat Kohli came down heavily on the on-field umpires after they missed a no-ball off the final delivery bowled by Lasith Malinga of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, which eventually saw the hosts end on the losing side. With six required off the final delivery to take the match into super over, Bangalore could only manage 181/5 in response to Mumbai’s 187.

Speaking after the match, Kohli was very critical of the poor umpiring and urged the officials to ‘have their eyes open.’ Winning captain Rohit Sharma, when asked to share his views on the incident, also voiced his concerns about umpiring. He referred to Jasprit Bumrah’s 19th over, when umpire signaled wide while the TV replay showed that it was a fair delivery.

Looking at the state of umpiring in Thursday’s encounter between Bangalore and Mumbai, the cricket fraternity slammed the officials for making such a blunder. Here are the tweets:

High quality cricket tonight. Wow!

Yuvi, Hardik, Chahal, Umesh, Virat, AB, Bumrah & Malinga all taking the game to great heights, before it all came crashing down with that last ball no ball miss. Unforgivable mistake.#VIVOIPL2019 #RCBvMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 28 March 2019

Since so many are bringing this up, there is currently no use of technology to help the umpire with a no-ball. It has been widely discussed but not implemented. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 March 2019

It would have been better if Shivam Dube was out on the last ball, seems like that is the only way umpires would have checked the #noball — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 March 2019

Malinga’s last ball was a no-ball….BIG one. Umpire missed it. Colossal error. Unbelievable. #RCBvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 March 2019

In the world of technology that we live in, a NO BALL like that should NOT happen! End Of Story! — Kevin Pietersen?? (@KP24) 28 March 2019

In an era of so much technology and with so much at stake NO BALLS should never ever be missed …. #JustSaying #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 28 March 2019

Sorry.. but umpires are missing too many no balls these days.. time for another umpire on the ground to call no balls! #fedup — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 28 March 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday as both the teams’ look for their first win of the season.