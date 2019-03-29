Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity slams ‘unforgivable mistake’ after umpire fails to spot no-ballhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rcb-vs-mi-umpire-no-ball-error-reactions-5647665/

IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity slams ‘unforgivable mistake’ after umpire fails to spot no-ball

Speaking after the match, Virat Kohli was very critical of the poor umpiring and urged the officials to 'have their eyes open.'

Umpire failed to spot a no-ball bowled by Lasith Malinga in the final over. (Screengrab)

A furious Virat Kohli came down heavily on the on-field umpires after they missed a no-ball off the final delivery bowled by Lasith Malinga of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, which eventually saw the hosts end on the losing side. With six required off the final delivery to take the match into super over, Bangalore could only manage 181/5 in response to Mumbai’s 187.

Speaking after the match, Kohli was very critical of the poor umpiring and urged the officials to ‘have their eyes open.’ Winning captain Rohit Sharma, when asked to share his views on the incident, also voiced his concerns about umpiring. He referred to Jasprit Bumrah’s 19th over, when umpire signaled wide while the TV replay showed that it was a fair delivery.

Looking at the state of umpiring in Thursday’s encounter between Bangalore and Mumbai, the cricket fraternity slammed the officials for making such a blunder. Here are the tweets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday as both the teams’ look for their first win of the season.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Malinga oversteps, MI cross line
2 IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Poor umpiring cost Royal Challengers Bangalore six runs defeat
3 We are playing at IPL level, not club cricket: Virat Kohli on umpiring mistake