RCB vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Monday. After scores of 14 and 1, Virat Kohli would be itching to spend more time in the middle. It is still not clear whether RCB will have the services of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who sat out of the first two games due to a side strain.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal, as always, will be the key man with pacers, barring Navdeep Saini, leaking runs. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far. The South African great is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven but the same can’t be said about Yadav, who could make way for Mohammad Siraj. Moeen Ali will be a welcome addition to the middle-order but with Josh Phillippe keeping wickets regularly, he can only replace Steyn.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition. The only change that the team can make is bring in Ishan Kishan in place of the bulky Saurabh Tiwary. Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form after a rare failure against Chennai Super Kings.

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav (RCB Full Squad, Players’ List)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult (MI Full Squad, Players’ List)