IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI), led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli, in an IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
Both teams are coming off contrasting results in the previous game — MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders handsomely, while RCB were beaten comprehensively by Kings XI Punjab. With star players like Jasprit Bumrah roaring back to form, MI is not likely to have any major changes, but RCB might experiment with their fast bowling setup as both Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far.
Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana given RCB caps minutes before the toss. Suggests RCB will be turning around their bowling attack a bit today. Foreign spinners coming in into the XI. Who gets the chop then? Could ABD don the keeping gloves? No such activity on the MI side.
Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult have formed a terrific pace trio for MI. RCB, meanwhile, have had some expensive showings from their pacers and also have had some batting weaknesses exposed. Kohli, captaining a T20 team for the 150th time, might have something to say about that. Toss and team news in 30 minutes.
RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded order collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat. After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. Mumbai Indians, who ticked all the boxes in their comfortable win against Kolkata Knight Riders, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition. The biggest positive is that skipper Rohit Sharma is back among the runs and looked in ominous touch against KKR, and so did Suryakumar Yadav.
SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.
Welcome to another blockbuster night in the IPL. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by two of India's most high-profile batsmen, two of the most followed sides in the league, take on each other.