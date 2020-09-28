IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live Score: Both teams have won just once this year.

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI), led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli, in an IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Both teams are coming off contrasting results in the previous game — MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders handsomely, while RCB were beaten comprehensively by Kings XI Punjab. With star players like Jasprit Bumrah roaring back to form, MI is not likely to have any major changes, but RCB might experiment with their fast bowling setup as both Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far.