RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and how to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2020 match at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Monday.

Both MI and RCB have won one and lost one of their matches so far, with MI having the upper hand because of the 16-9 head-to-head record. While MI come into this contest on the back of a win against KKR, RCB will be looking to bounce back with a win after their loss to KXIP. Though RCB have lost four of their last five encounters with MI, the Virat Kohli-led side has enough talent in their team to trouble the Rohit Sharma-led champions.

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) being held?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

