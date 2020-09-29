Emotional Roller Coaster: Finch can’t help but double up in pain; Highs and a low for Negi

Substitute fielder Pawan Negi's three out-of-the world catches in the deep put his team in a position of ascendancy for the better part of the match. (Twitter/IPLT20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Super Over after both teams scored 201 in their respective 20 overs.

Got to feel for Finch

Aaron Finch let out a groan of despair. Moments later, he was lying down on the ground. The burly opener was done in by pace, bounce and the sharp movement that was on offer from James Pattinson. The ball caught the inside edge and thudded onto the batsman’s box. Expect no half measures when one Victorian is pitted against the other in a high-octane IPL encounter. It’s never a pleasant sight when a batsman is hit in the unmentionables. But his opening partner, Devdutt Padikkal, saw the funny side to it and sported a toothy grin. Finch, though walked away, sipped water and grimaced in pain as he survived a few anxious moments before gearing up to face the next delivery

Negi stays serene

Given RCB’s travails with catching and fielding in general in this tournament so far, Pawan Negi was easily one of their most valuable players. The substitute’s three out-of-the world catches in the deep put his team in a position of ascendancy for the better part of the match tonight. It wasn’t without blemish. In the 16th over of MI’s chase, he spilled a full blooded Kieron Pollard drive against Adam Zampa and tipped it over the boundary line for a six. Even if he was kicking himself for the dropped chance, Negi didn’t show it. When he took those catches too, he didn’t go for over-the-top celebrations.

