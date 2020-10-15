IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Can Gayle turn Punjab’s fortunes around?

IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), hoping that Chris Gayle fires on his much-awaited return. “To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back,” Gayle said in a social media post recently.
The inability to produce an all-round show and close out games they should have won has led to KXIP losing six out of its seven matches. But KXIP can take confidence from the fact its only win in the tournament has come against RCB, who look a much more potent squad since its last meeting on September 24. Toss and teams news at 7 pm IST.
'I think it's a good wicket. There's a shimmer, a bit of brightness on this wicket so I think it is going to be quicker than we saw the other night. It'll be more of an even contest between bat and ball. Although the wickets have slowed up, this one should be better. Win the toss and bat,' says Kevin Pietersen in his pitch report. This is Sharjah! Where sixes are hit at the drop of a hat. The pitches have been slowing down, but we can expect a mountain of runs today too, given some of the hardest hitters of the modern game will be on show today - Kohli, De Villiers, Gayle (possibly). Not to forget the likes of Pooran, Mayank, Finch.
RCB will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top half of the points table when they take on bottom-of-table team KXIP tonight. It's been a peculiar season for KXIP so far. They've had three of the most in-form batsmen in Mayank, Rahul and Pooran, they've had one of the best fast bowlers in Shami, and in Ravi Bishnoi, they have found a great spinner. Yet, they have managed to win only 1 match so far this season. Chris Gayle, who has reportedly recovered from a stomach bug, could be slotted in into the team today, possibly at the expense of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Prabhsimran Singh, with M Ashwin also coming in. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.