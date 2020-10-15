IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Can Gayle turn Punjab’s fortunes around?

IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live Score: Bangalore battles Punjab in Sharjah. (Express)

IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), hoping that Chris Gayle fires on his much-awaited return. “To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back,” Gayle said in a social media post recently.

The inability to produce an all-round show and close out games they should have won has led to KXIP losing six out of its seven matches. But KXIP can take confidence from the fact its only win in the tournament has come against RCB, who look a much more potent squad since its last meeting on September 24. Toss and teams news at 7 pm IST.