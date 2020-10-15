RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Live Streaming: (Source: Sportzpics)

IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: Kings XI Punjab take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The inability to produce an all-round show and close out games they should have won has led to KXIP losing six out of their seven matches. But KXIP can take confidence from the fact their only win in the tournament has come against RCB, who look a much more potent squad since their last meeting on September 24.

KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper K L Rahul (387 at strike rate of 134.84) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (337 at 48.14). Not being able to find the right balance despite trying out many options has also contributed to KXIP’s rapid slide. They run into a RCB squad which has grown in confidence by leaps and bounds since their last meeting.

RCB vs KXIP IPL match details:

When will RCB vs KXIP begin?

RCB vs KXIP will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 15. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will RCB vs KXIP be held?

RCB vs KXIP takes place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Which channel will broadcast RCB vs KXIP?

The RCB vs KXIP match will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of RCB vs KXIP?

The live streaming of RCB vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

