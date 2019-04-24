RCB vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: RCB look to maintain winning momentum

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: The odds of bottom dwellers Royal Challengers Bangalore of making the playoffs are slim and the wins that they’re picking up now could well make things difficult for the teams which are in contention for the top-four. One of those teams are Kings XI Punjab who will be visiting the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight for Match 42 of IPL 2019.

RCB have turned things around after six straight defeats to start the season. With three wins in four matches, Virat Kohli-led RCB are keeping themselves in the fight but considering they need four straight wins and are hoping others slip up, the odds are stiff of them making the top-four.

On the other side will be a KXIP side with multiple former RCB players in their midst and returning to a venue where the shorter boundaries means plenty of runs. Of the four KXIP players who will be relishing the opportunity will be Chris Gayle who scored the highest score in IPL history at this venue.

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live blog and continued coverage of the IPL where our focus tonight will be on RCB vs KXIP in Bengaluru.

SQUADS:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

