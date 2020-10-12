IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Can Kohli’s RCB outwit Knight Riders?

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are currently fourth, will face the third-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Both RCB and KKR are on eight points from six matches with only their net run-rate separating the teams on the standings. The contest promises to be a tough one as RCB’s blazing batsmen will be up against a well-disciplined bowling attack of KKR. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!