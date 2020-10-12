IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Can Kohli’s RCB outwit Knight Riders?

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are currently fourth, will face the third-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Both RCB and KKR are on eight points from six matches with only their net run-rate separating the teams on the standings. The contest promises to be a tough one as RCB’s blazing batsmen will be up against a well-disciplined bowling attack of KKR. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!
For KKR, the biggest cause of concern will be the availability of big-hitter Andre Russell, who hurt his knee when he dived into the advertisement boards after missing a catch on Saturday.
One of RCB's most-loved candidate AB de Villiers was dismissed on a duck by Shardul Thakur in the previous match. What will be his fate tonight?
The two sides have won four of their six games with KKR ahead of RCB on net run rate but inconsistency in batting has been an issue for both the teams.
KKR are placed third in the standings and the two-time champions will be going all out for a victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after registering two back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both the teams are entering the contest on the back of an important win. While RCB secured a comprehensive win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Dinesh Karthik-led KKR humbled Kings XI Punjab in a last ball thriller.