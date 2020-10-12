RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a battle of equals in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Monday.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB will be in high spirits after their comprehensive 37-run win against defending runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While the skipper himself starred with the bat with a 90-run knock, the Bangalore bowlers showed good form too on Saturday. Just like RCB, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR are also eyeing their fifth win of the season. Kolkata squeezed out their last two wins on the back of their extremely disciplined bowling in the middle overs and at the death.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR begin?

The IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR take place?

The IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR?

The IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

